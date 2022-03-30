Looking back on my days running a company, my decision to retain or promote a manager was based on my evaluation of that person’s performance in the company – did he or she meet the goals of the company, stay within budget, manage efficiently, was he or she a leader and an influencer?
I decide on who I’m voting for as mayor using the same criteria. In considering the candidates for mayor, the one who has clearly demonstrated these abilities is Mayor Dickey. She has kept the town financially stable, improved basic infrastructure and safety, effectively promoted Fountain Hills to businesses and residents, and puts residents first in her priorities. She's effectively performed the job she was hired for, and she’s honest and efficient. I will vote for Ginny Dickey.