It might help save lives if the law becomes “pedestrians have the right of way.” We can replace vehicles, not human lives.
I experienced a car speed up when I crossed driveway to driveway one morning at Walgreen’s to the former Starbucks. He was only going to stop at the red light, just a few yards ahead. Why speed up when he saw me crossing? Good thing I noticed him and I accelerated, too. Two young police officers were enjoying coffee outdoors. They didn’t see the incident. Another man did. He told me to walk at the crosswalk. My fault if I died.
I’ll always remember that when I see it happen to someone in the news. Like tonight, on Channel 3. The boy died on the crosswalk as he began crossing on green. The driver was faulted with running a red light. Turning right on red is legal. Pedestrians, beware!