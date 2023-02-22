I witnessed something very peculiar when the Fountain Hills Town Council addressed the final regular agenda item during its Feb. 7 meeting.

Several councilmembers addressed one or more bills currently before the State Legislature that the League of Arizona Cities and Towns has taken a position on because if they became law, they would substantially impact the League’s member cities and towns revenue, or freedom to make decisions or to act in the best interest of their residents. Most of the member towns and cities have agreed with the League and taken the same public position on many of these bills.