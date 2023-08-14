Linda Somo is telling us the Biden presidency is just peachy. We’re supposed to be pleased that inflation is at 4% instead of the whopping 14.9% (November 2021). That’s like saying I only have to hit my head against the wall once every five minutes instead of four times. It still hurts!

After Biden ignored his military chiefs over the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the world was on notice that the man, “who had been wrong on nearly all foreign policy decisions for the past 40 years” (Secretary Gates), had done it again.