Linda Somo is telling us the Biden presidency is just peachy. We’re supposed to be pleased that inflation is at 4% instead of the whopping 14.9% (November 2021). That’s like saying I only have to hit my head against the wall once every five minutes instead of four times. It still hurts!
After Biden ignored his military chiefs over the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the world was on notice that the man, “who had been wrong on nearly all foreign policy decisions for the past 40 years” (Secretary Gates), had done it again.
Whether you like him or not, if Trump had been in the White House, Putin wouldn’t have attacked Ukraine. If Biden had not canceled the pipeline and cut back on oil drilling sites, gasoline would be below $2.00, not $4.00 and rising, as it is today.
I was always told that two quarters of negative growth is the definition of a recession. Suddenly, that definition was thrown out last year. Wages aren’t keeping up with inflation. Thank you again Joe Biden.
Not only do the border states know Biden’s immigration policy has failed, but the major cities are now experiencing the same problems little border towns have experienced since Biden said, “Come on in and vote for me.” Build the wall! Only then can Congress realistically sit down and pass bipartisan immigration policies. Otherwise, it’s like trying to fill a bucket with water with a hole in its bottom.
The Hunter/Joe Connection also explains why our President can’t pressure the Chinese Communists to stop the flow of fentanyl.
Linda, “and crime is going down?” Does that include the looting by teens of department stores?
So, Biden’s moved his campaign from the basement to the beach deckchair and still no news conferences. Great!