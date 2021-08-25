The Fountain Hills Desert Botanical Garden is definitely looking rejuvenated after the plentiful rains from the monsoon season. Many plants that either looked dead or had been eaten back by the desert critters are sprouting again. There is also water behind the dam that is leaking, causing a trickle of water down the wash it’s in. Tadpoles are along the edge of the pond, if you look closely.
This is a good time to visit the garden and see what Mother Nature has gifted our town. Please go early in the morning, before it gets hot, and bring plenty of water to drink. Remember, the dam that was built in 1941 is very fragile and not to be walked on. There are loose rocks on the trail from all the rain, so pay attention to your footing. Keep your eyes open for lizards and rabbits and enjoy this peaceful spot.