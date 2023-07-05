“The greatest generation” deserves more than an apology from their heirs for allowing the federal government to wipe out their sacrifices and capture Americans under totalitarian government rule.
Grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles fought to keep Americans free from the Marxists’ assault on the world. After two World Wars our ancestors revered and lived their rags to riches American Dream. The federal government dishonors their sacrifices.
American patriots live by the creed that all men are created equal and entitled to build their own American Dream. Many fathers, like mine, used the GI Bill to purchase a house and raise six children. He worked until he died too young. My mother worked at his side and for decades after he passed. They trusted the government and so did I. Trusting the government proved foolish.
Parents made themselves models of the American Dream by featuring the ideals of working hard, sacrificing, making a dollar holler and revering their family. Their courage, sacrifices and endurance demonstrated how life choices builds individual freedom. Faith, family and freedom organically anchored the spiritual American creed.
The federal government is successfully inserting climate change as an unholy atheistic idol, made fossil fuel evil and forbidden and branded America, the most free and welcoming target for immigrants from around the world, a racists nation. The federal government wantonly buries the silent and passive majority by spending Americans into unrecoverable debt. The growing debt will soon collapse the American dollar and accelerate China’s ascent to unchallenged power.
Americans’ passive nature has been letting the federal government desecrate and erase the ideals of faith, family and freedom and install a globalist dogma meant to influence, control and dominate an obedient under-class of taxpayers. Our ancestors sustained America by active intervention, not passive compliance. We should do the same.