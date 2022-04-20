After watching the April 5 Town Council meeting where members discussed the proposed ordinance regarding group home modifications, I am extremely disappointed in the dismissive nature of many on the Council of the hard work of the citizens, their research into other court cases with rulings and the well thought out compilation of the Planning and Zoning Commission recommendations.
These were not just personal opinions to be dismissed by Mike Scharnow as irresponsible while he single-mindedly chooses to follow only staff and the Town lawyer.
These were not “demands” from the people that Alan Magazine should be “turning 180 degrees from and going in the other direction.”
We expect our Town Council and Town Hall to do better than this for the people of Fountain Hills. This topic will be continued at the May 3 Town Council meeting, so let’s hope these Council members do further homework into the validity of the information provided to them and do not reject this ordinance as written by P&Z.