The party’s over for the Democrats. It’s time to call it a day. The socialists have burst your pretty balloon and taken your old party away. It’s time to wind up your old platform. Just make up your mind, the piper must be paid.
The party’s over. The bright candles like F.D.R., who took us through World War II and the Great Depression; Harry Truman, who ended WWII and gave us the Truman Doctrine;
John F. Kennedy, who saved our country from the Cuban Missile Crisis and gave his life for our country; Lyndon Baines Johnson, who signed the Equal Rights Bill; and the nicest president, Jimmy Carter. Their kind is gone. All these presidents believed and defended democracy, not socialism!
They believed in the voice and rights of the people to choose for themselves: their healthcare, education, and free enterprise, as well as their right to open and go into the business of their choice, not government control and take over what companies and corporations they want to control. The socialists want to take over the entire energy industries: oil, gas and coal. Look at what that has done for Venezuela and Cuba.
The socialists want to take away all the unions who, in their collective bargaining agreements, fought for the best health and dental care for the last 100 years for their membership. By attacking Wall Street, the socialists will destroy all the union pensions, 401Ks for the middle class, and IRAs for older citizens put away for their retirement. Parents invested in funds for their children’s college.
Everyone’s taxes will go up, not just the rich. No other way for the socialists to pay for their promises. You must wake up, all the dreams must end, take off your make-up – the party’s over, my friends.