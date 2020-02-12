House Speaker Pelosi, Senator Schumer, Congressmen Nadler and Schiff, Laurence Tribe meddler committee attorney Golden et al are political partisans connected by their wrong impeachment of President Trump.
The word “partisans” is carefully chosen. In past wars it was used to describe un-uniformed combatants. Here, it is used to identify those names above.
What war is going on? It is the political warfare between GOPers and Dems.
The tell-tale indicator in what was wrong with the Democrats’ impeachment of Trump is that it was only – key word “only” – partisan. Virtually no consensus from Republicans.
Those Democrats named above have received free TV coverage, essentially free political advertising, a type of TV news of their various hearings. Those hearings, ladened with repetitive buzzwords, bias and cherry-picked soundbites, really pre-election electioneering. Their campaign to dig at Trump and Trump necessarily defending himself.
Propagandizing for nine months before Election Day by their stealthy guise, sway or attempt to sway minds. All of their partisan efforts are bogus at the crux. These Democrats shall fail in their orchestrated subterfuge and their ill-conceived stratagem shall backfire on them. For their angry bravado, they will forever be branded by history as “bogus spoilers,” especially Ms. Pelosi, tearing up Trump’s State of the Union speech behind his back.
Those above named politicians think of what? Tell me, the people? You and me? Or themselves? What about them paying attention to health, education, infrastructure, concerns?
Not sure of partisanship, check out President Madison’s point of view in The Federalist Papers.