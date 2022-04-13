Fountain Hills residents will be selecting only three of four candidates to serve on Town Council. One of them, Ms. Couture, was given front page priority in the April 6 Times. The other three candidates were strictly relegated to page seven.
Ms. Couture claimed she could promise “...true non-partisanship necessary for a strong Town Council.” That is a popular talking point for us Arizonans. However, those who have observed Ms. Couture’s letters in The Times over the years doubt she can keep that promise.
For example, read her editorial from Oct. 7, 2020. Many in Fountain Hills voted for Representative Schweikert. Ms. Couture vociferously throws her absolute support for Tipirneni. And yes, it’s OK to have your political point of view. But, when you read the rest of Ms. Couture’s letter, do you honestly see a bridge builder or a partisan crusader? Please check out her other Times letters before you decide to eliminate any of the other three candidates.
Editor’s note: As has been The Times’ practice, candidates were listed alphabetically.