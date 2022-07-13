Much has been made about partisan politics in the upcoming Town election. Frankly, there is nothing wrong with asking a candidate who wants your vote what they believe is the role of government and how they would govern. The answers can easily be determined by knowing which political party the candidate is aligned with.
There is nothing sinister in identifying a candidate with their party; until recently, every candidate proudly identified themselves as a Republican or Democrat, or some as Independents. Local elections for councils and mayors are only considered non-partisan because the major parties are not paying for the elections. So, to know that Ginny Dickey and Cindy Couture are Democrats provides voters with an idea of how they would govern.
For 20 years Ginny Dickey has been in elected office, so we have a record of how she governs, and it is mostly from the left. Cindy Couture is an unknown, but she is a Democrat, belongs to the Liberal Ladies and a teacher for 43 years. So, we have a pretty good idea that Cindy also is from the Liberal left like Ginny.
We see what liberal policies are doing to our country, and I frankly don’t want that for Fountain Hills, and will be voting for the three Republicans, Skillicorn, Toth and Kalivianakis, and also Sheriff Joe.