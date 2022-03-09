Last week’s article about the proposed Sunridge Park did a very good job of covering the recent activities with respect to the proposed Sunridge Park. However, it did not mention that the recent activity is only the latest and that about 10 years ago the Town had discussed with the HOA the possibility of a park and trailhead at that location.
During the earlier discussion period, the HOA held a couple of meetings with residents. Subsequent to those discussions, the neighborhood representatives and the elected board of directors all voted against granting the Town any easement and expressed an opinion that no park or parking lot was desired on the site. I think those sentiments still stand.
The article mentions that Town staff met (virtually) with HOA members during a Board meeting. What is not mentioned is that about 80 (I think) HOA residents were present during that Board meeting and were near unanimous in the desire not to have the park there.
The Town’s own documents and website show three ramadas in the plan. The article mentions the possibility of a (meaning one) ramada. A bit of a difference here.
Personally, I don’t see a need for a park here and I don’t really want one, but if the Town is to do anything, I think it should simply be a hiking trail with no other amenities other than possibly a small (one- to three-car) parking lot with one ADA parking spot.