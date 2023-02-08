I have been meaning to write this letter for many months. I am a frequent visitor, with my dog, Ellie, to Golden Eagle Park as it is easy walking distance from my home. For those of you who also use the park for walking, jogging, baseball, the playground facilities, etc., you surely share my profound appreciation for the changes that have taken place there.
I don’t know when I first really took notice; the changes have been gradual and yet I see evidence on each visit of the hard work and vision of our Parks staff. The ball fields are in incredibly good shape, they look as good as any professional field. The playground equipment has been updated and provides a safe and attractive area for the younger kids. The tennis and basketball courts are well-used by many, and the volleyball court is often filled with our high schoolers practicing.