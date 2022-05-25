Congratulations, Bart, on successfully obtaining approval to complete your building project on the Avenue. It will be great to see that part of the Avenue completed with stylish buildings.
I’m a little disappointed to read that the first phase of the project will be repainted. Is that because of the folks who complained about the color? I and many others in town like the current color or are neutral to the choice. The color is popular among designers and seen in several other projects around the state. It’s contemporary, upbeat and a good fit with the trees on the Avenue.
Congrats to your designers. It makes me sad to think that thousands of dollars will be invested in such a wasted repainting effort to satisfy a few. How will you know these naysayers will like the next choice of colors? Or will that repainting effort breed a new set of naysayers that believe their POV is the best? I hope the choice will not be grey or beige, of which there is too much. Sad for those who like the project the way it is.
Let’s think about the higher needs in the world, the nation and in Fountain Hills. I know you are a generous person who satisfies many needy causes. Wouldn’t the dollar amount needed for the new paint job serve better causes elsewhere? For example, our Sister City in Poland will house, educate, provide medical care and job training for 4,000 Ukrainian refugees. Sister Cities has begun a fundraiser to help our friends there and fundraising will be ongoing to help this effort, for the need is so great.
I’m sure you can think of many other causes that could benefit from your support. I hope you will rethink your repainting plan. Thank you for listening.