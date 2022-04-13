Last Tuesday the council failed to act on the recommendations of its Planning and Zoning commission regarding ordinance changes regulating group homes, specifically those concerning “sober” living.
P&Z’s recommendations were based in legal precedent and supported by circuit court rulings as well as both Arizona and U.S. Supreme Courts. It is almost certain a majority of Fountain Hills residents would support this as written after being educated to the facts. Staff recommended watering down the P&Z ordinance and citizens voiced their approval for the P&Z version.
During the council discussion there were two great falsehoods put forward. First, paraphrasing, “we’re not going to subject the citizens of Fountain Hills to the very large expense of a lawsuit concerning this issue.” The town has an insurance policy through the League of Cities with a $10,000 deductible for just such use and the only time it would not pay out is if the town knowingly violates law. Second, lawsuits are always dismissed if those filing suit do not exhaust all reasonable remedies first, which is the “reasonable accommodation” waiver request allowed in the ordinance proposed by P&Z. Now that’s off the table as well.
The town attorney certainly knows this and has informed council in executive session, or should have. But most troubling is another lecture by councilman Magazine on citizens demanding a rubber stamp when the word “demand” was never used, and then caught on mic saying “I can’t sit by and listen anymore” (2:32:42 on the recording). His lecture should have been gaveled out by the mayor and it was not.
Everyone should remember that Mr. Magazine is candidate Couture’s campaign manager. I suggest not electing Ms. Couture unless you do not want to be heard. Birds of a feather flock together. There are much better choices. Time for change.