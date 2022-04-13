After working for over a year on the sober home facilities, the Planning and Zoning Commission, headed by Peter Gray (the smartest guy in the room), sent a proposal to the Town Council which appears to have been gutted by staff, including people who don’t even live in Fountain Hills.
Why have a Planning and Zoning Commission when their proposals are changed by staff and people living outside of Fountain Hills? Please accept the proposal of the Planning and Zoning Commission without any changes. You have been elected to represent the residents of Fountain Hills. Please act in the best interests of said residents.
There is an election coming up and our voices will be heard.