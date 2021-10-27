The M&O and DAA Overrides are so important for our district.
There is no extra cost to the homeowners since the override is a continuation and not a request for new taxes. The M&O override currently funds full-day kindergarten, teacher salary increases, professional development and more. The DAA override helps fund technology including infrastructure, hardware, software. It also helps with facility upgrades, vehicles for student transportation and instructional material.
School finance rules only allow certain types of expenses to be paid from certain types of budgets and money cannot always be moved from one budget to another, therefore both overrides are important for the school. These overrides are such an easy way to support the kids in our community with quality education and opportunities. They are also a great way to support the teachers and staff, many of whom are also from our community.
Please vote yes on both overrides to support our kids and school staff!