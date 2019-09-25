Over the past few weeks social media has heated up on the Daybreak issue. I am dismayed that rather than an honest, factual and civil discussion, we have seen name-calling and snide remarks. This simply is not appropriate behavior if we are going to have a legitimate debate on Daybreak. So here – without rancor or anger – I just want to state a few simple facts that have been totally overlooked or incorrectly stated.
Fact: The developers do not own this land. They have a contingency on it.
Fact: It is 23 buildings and garages on 23 acres with a 25-foot setback from Palisades.
Fact: The five-story hotel was actually designed to go down the East side of the hill as to blend; they worked with the neighbors to accommodate issues.
Fact: The OSR (open space land) was already there and takes a waiver to change. It is not the developers giving this land up. Buildable land was 23 acres.
Fact: It will add 2,500 cars/day to the Palisades traffic.
Fact: The proposed roundabout will be 500-600 feet from Shea and Palisades.
Fact: The hillside will be leveled by 30 feet with 57 feet of infill into the southern culvert.
Fact: The plan does not meet over a dozen of the standards of the General Plan/Zoning building requirements.
Fact: The P&Z Commission denied the Minor General Plan amendment and the rezoning of this property.
I encourage you to read the General Plan, the zoning ordinances and each of the three PAD Submittals by the developers including the comments and recommendations from the P&Z Department, then make your decision.