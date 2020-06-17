With modern technology, potentially constant connectivity and a rapidly-moving, 24-hour news cycle, it’s easy to reach information overload. It can also be difficult to decipher what constitutes factual news and what qualifies as opinion disguised as fact.
Between coronavirus, the economy, protests, the recent referendum vote, the 2020 elections, etc., it’s been an overwhelming several months. Regardless, it’s important to stay informed and, when possible, to seek information from the original sources. On Thursday, June 18, at 6:30 p.m., Fountain Hills AZ Tea Party will provide you with an opportunity to hear about what’s happening in the federal government from our Congressman, David Schweikert.
This meeting will be conducted virtually this month, so you can join in from the comfort and convenience of your home. If you can “attend,” please visit fhteaparty.us for the link join the event.