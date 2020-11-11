There has been a lot of hate spewed in recent months about a man who is a constant winner and overachiever, and that’s what his supporters like about him.
Yes, he’s been caught in some lies and maybe twisted the truth a little, but he’s still proving his haters wrong time after time. The media said he didn’t have a chance this time. Some people envy his wealth and the beautiful wife he has at his side. Or you may be a follower of the opposition who believed the predictions that he would fail this time, but he again surprised the experts and there’s nothing you can do about it.
You know it’s possibly going to get worse for your side over the next several days but, like it or not, Tom Brady is turning things around in Tampa.