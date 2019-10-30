I had a most remarkable experience with Finishing Touch Body Shop, where I left my car for repairs two weeks ago.
I left my car with them on a Monday and told them I would be leaving town on Thursday. My son was to pick up the car if the work was completed while I was gone; however, with their workload, John said my car would probably be there until I returned. My son had to leave town and my car was ready while we were both gone. My insurance paid for my rental car only until the work was completed; thus, the problem. The rental car was in my garage gathering daily expenses (I had flown out of town).
Dilemma: What to do? I phoned John at Finishing Touch and told him my problem. He asked where the rental car was and where the keys were. I gave him the information he needed to get to my rental car and keys. He drove my repaired car to my house, got the keys he needed, got all my stuff out of the rental and drove the rental back to Enterprise.
I was overwhelmed by the over and above service this business provided! Thank you, John, and all of you fine people at Finishing touch. Not only was I pleased with the repair but the finishing touch of concern for my problem. As a fairly newcomer to this town, I love Fountain Hills!