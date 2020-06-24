As a customer of Finishing Touch – primarily for my wife’s cars, I’d like to emphasize, but through no fault of her own – I’d like to congratulate Glenn Roberts on 40 years of doing business in Fountain Hills.
Glenn, Matthew Tilden and John DaStafano have been wonderful to deal with, honest and fair, and the work has always been outstanding. I was first attracted to Finishing Touch as, when driving past, I always saw Ferraris and other very expensive cars. So I thought if it’s good enough for them, it’s good enough for me.
Finishing Touch has been an enthusiastic supporter of Concours in the Hills since the beginning, so I’d like to thank them for that also.