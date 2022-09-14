If you don’t know Tara Lamar, you soon will! She is an outstanding person with a heart of gold.
I have known Tara for over 13 years. We were both class parents, always volunteering in our children’s classroom. I also served on the PTO board for three years while she was our excellent president. Without any hesitation, I endorse Tara for FHUSD school board.
Tara epitomizes determination, dedication, fairness and compassion. Her commitment to the Fountain Hills community and to FHUSD is incredibly admirable. She has worked long and hard on many projects to help make this district a positive and welcoming workplace and environment for our kids.
Tara is willing to make tough decisions to expand opportunity for all. She is devoted and determined to turn this district around and make it what it once was, she will not quit. Her tenacity is like no other. Our district deserves a School Board member that will do right by the students, parents and educators.
I am confident that Tara will listen and unite us around a shared vision to make FHUSD the high-quality coveted-status neighborhood school it once was.