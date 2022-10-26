I’ve lived in Fountain Hills for over 40 years and still enjoy the benefits of a generationally diverse community enhanced by our outstanding schools. I fully support voting yes for both FHUSD ballot items.
Our Fountain Hills School District facilities are an important community investment. It’s our responsibility to maintain them to the same standards as your home – especially knowing that 1,200 children use them every school day. We also need to do what is needed for the safety of all those who use those buildings.