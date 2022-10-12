Fleecing homeowners on the ballot again. Fountain Hills’ teachers union, not sure how to retain and attract students or teachers but very sure about choosing candidates who want to fleece homeowners for an outrageous override tax.

When candidate Libby Settle was not enthusiastically jumping on the school override bus, the local teachers union threw her under it. Proves to me that she is the candidate to choose if we want true long-term solutions for our students, teachers and community while exercising fiscal accountability.