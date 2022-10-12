Fleecing homeowners on the ballot again. Fountain Hills’ teachers union, not sure how to retain and attract students or teachers but very sure about choosing candidates who want to fleece homeowners for an outrageous override tax.
When candidate Libby Settle was not enthusiastically jumping on the school override bus, the local teachers union threw her under it. Proves to me that she is the candidate to choose if we want true long-term solutions for our students, teachers and community while exercising fiscal accountability.
FHUSD owns non-producing and underproducing assets. If you have an asset that is not creating cash flow you sell it and invest in an asset that does, or you convert that asset into a cash-flowing asset by changing its use. ASU has developed Tempe into cash-flowing assets by building and renting residential and commercial spaces on land owned by the university. FHUSD needs some creative business minds if they are going to succeed, not more of the same lazy “go along to get along” thinkers.
Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce (local business owners and parents) gave Libby Settle a top grade and so do I. I vote for Libby Settle.