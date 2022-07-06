Ginny Dickey gave us a peek into who she listens to and considers important in her world, and it’s not we citizens.
Her list of endorsements in last week’s Times reads like a who’s who in Liberal land, many elected officials and Democrat mayors. As parents push back against government-run schools, Ginny lists a large contingency of educators, members of the Fountain Hills Unified School Board and executive staff as endorsees. No surprise, Mayor Dickey has been in elected office for 20 years, eight of those sitting on the Fountain Hills School Board.
Of course Republic Trash Services made the endorsement list, they got a single source contract, and big electric utility SRP also likes Ginny and their beautiful new electric vehicle charging stations. To cap off the Dickey endorsements is a union! One business did creep onto Ginny’s list; but don’t kid yourself, this mayor is not a big fan of business.
Ginny cares primarily about government jobs, not private sector jobs. She really has a soft spot for those who cannot afford to buy a home in Fountain Hills, and supports infill to build affordable housing for them, a program right out of the Obama/Biden playbook. Meanwhile, thousands of square feet of retail and commercial “see-through” buildings stand empty, the mayor apparently not placing a high priority on economic development or job creation.
Ginny seems to be a nice enough lady but as mayor, she most definitely has reached the peak of the Peter Principle. Fountain Hills has outgrown Mayor Dickey. Town governance may have been a fun thing for her to play around with in the past, but our needs today call for more than she can deliver.