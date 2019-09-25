As an Air Force veteran and high-end, medical equipment service manager I have resided in 12 different states, some more than once, plus one U.S. territory and the family joke was use pencil for Dennis and Bonnie’s address.
We settled down and moved to Fountain Hills in 1992 and have lived here longer than at any other location. It is my home and I am proud to say so. This is a beautiful community with much to offer, at least until now. We are approaching the time when town administration will be forced to eliminate services because we must have a balanced budget in accordance with state law.
I am frustrated by the negativism and refusal to learn how the town generates and spends money as shown by the property tax votes and social media commentary. Summing up, the bulk of the rhetoric is at least 90 percent wrong or distorted.
Grady Miller, the town manager, has done an outstanding job of keeping things working and keeping up the appearance of a well-financed town when income is down and expenses are trending upward. One might say he has done it too well. Facts are that when you continue to rob Peter, Paul will insist on payment. In our case that means streets will continue to decay, parks and tennis courts, the dog park, the Community Center, Library, and events will be forced to close or be eliminated.
This is not an idle threat. Recent events have done little to help create reliable revenues without which Mr. Miller and the Town Council will have no option other than to eliminate many of the things we use and enjoy for free. We are running out of time.