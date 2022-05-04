Recent comments by Councilmembers Alan Magazine (at the April 5 Council meeting) and Michael Scharnow (“My Opinion” in the April 27 edition of The Fountain Hills Times) are way out of line.
Both councilmembers essentially scolded the public for participating in their First Amendment right to free speech. Especially concerning was Mr. Scharnow’s comments regarding “writing three-minute call-to-the-public diatribes, letters to the editor or pithy Facebook comments.”
Indeed, the issue of “sober living homes” is a hot topic. The Planning and Zoning Commission spent tireless hours researching the subject matter and listening to public comments at numerous meetings. Many speakers came forth at the P&Z meetings, including a doctor with many years of experience treating addiction patients; neighbors presenting bags of drug paraphernalia collected near one of the “sober living homes;” and even a State Representative offering his advice. Some of these same speakers presented to Town Council as well. Are they simply to be dismissed as presenting “three-minute diatribes?”
I don’t recall any Councilmembers being present at any of the P&Z meetings. On what basis can they fully understand the suggestions of the committee without knowing what took place? To solely rely on the opinions of the Development Services Director and “staff” is dangerous, considering Mr. Wesley’s apparent reluctance toward suggestions during the P&Z meetings.
Is the attitude of councilmembers to limit the length of their bimonthly meetings? If so, then perhaps other forums for “hot button topic” discussions should be made available for the public to ask questions, discuss and debate with councilmembers. Or perhaps, in this case, the zoning changes offered by the Planning and Zoning Commission should be voted on via a referendum question in the upcoming election. Only then will the public truly be heard, versus scorned by elected officials.