Some 12 years ago I moved here from Michigan and fell in love with Fountain Hills – the mountains, the valleys, the sunsets, the parks and the people. Not long after, my daughter and her family followed.
We were blessed to be adding some new little humans to our tribe here. But one thing kept popping up – comments like, “there’s nothing for the children to do here.” I found that to be absolutely untrue, so I started a Facebook group called “Fountain Hills Activities for Kids and Grandkids.” Today we have more than 1,000 active members, who gladly and graciously share news about the many activities open to kids in our loving community.
But lately, I’m stunned. I know that my neighbors love this town. I know that many want their kids to love this town, too. Unfortunately, a foreign element has recently been assaulting our values and accosting our neighbors. Quite accurately, they call themselves “ROT.” Prior to their rabid attacks on our community, people here found ways to hash out differences with civility and success.
I’ll vote for the people who represent and model the kind of gracious, intelligent and kind behavior we want to see in our town and in our kids: Ginny Dickey and Cindy Couture. I hope you will, too.