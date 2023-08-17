Kalivianakis 3.jpg

What a blessing it is to reside in Fountain Hills. With all the comfort and fulfillment we enjoy, it’s easy to forget that each person we encounter in our day-to-day lives is God’s handiwork and deserves to be treated with love, dignity and respect.

There is a growing perception in Arizona that Fountain Hills politics has become “dirty” or “toxic.” It’s important, if we are to reach our true potential, we disavow that perception or that reality. We need to appeal to our better angels and treat each other with respect and dignity.