What a blessing it is to reside in Fountain Hills. With all the comfort and fulfillment we enjoy, it’s easy to forget that each person we encounter in our day-to-day lives is God’s handiwork and deserves to be treated with love, dignity and respect.
There is a growing perception in Arizona that Fountain Hills politics has become “dirty” or “toxic.” It’s important, if we are to reach our true potential, we disavow that perception or that reality. We need to appeal to our better angels and treat each other with respect and dignity.
Let’s appreciate the high-quality lifestyle we enjoy and not diminish it with divisiveness and sarcasm. If you look at the suffering you see all over the world, we have it pretty good here; let’s stop and appreciate what we have.
The solution to many of our problems lies in good governance. However, is good governance no longer good politics? The end of any political process leaves winners and losers; a government of the people earns its legitimacy through an inclusive process that leaves both sides feeling heard, respected and willing to engage with each other when the next issue arises.
Working together builds camaraderie, fellowship, brotherhood and an impactful army. It enables us to accomplish significantly more than we could do for ourselves. Abraham Lincoln, on June 16, 1858, said, “A house divided cannot stand.” On April 12, 1861, the talking ended; and our nation entered a brutal and bloody civil war.
These are exciting times for our town, and I can assure you, the best is yet to come! Strategic alliances with the business community, developers, realtors, the reservation, and the Chamber of Commerce will be the impetus to attract desirable growth and an interesting, fun and vibrant town for our residents, children and visitors to enjoy.