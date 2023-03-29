According to a presentation from the ad hoc Street Committee made to Town Council, we’ll soon have some idea of the severity and costs to repair our streets. This will not be a low number.

Are we ready to step up and do the right thing? Will the council authorize a bond election? Will the town’s residents vote “yes” to support the investment so desperately needed to fix our streets? What I am seeing on social media, and even from a past mayor, the complaints about potholes, street conditions and intersection improvements show we want action. Are the voters ready to make the right decision?