Why are we being bombarded with angry signs littering our streets? Does the group that is responsible actually believe that their self-serving propaganda is good for Fountain Hills?

I have been attending the School Board meetings in order to learn more about the financial situation. We have a new superintendent who lives in this community and has children attending our schools. Dr. Jagodzinski is a very sensible guy, and he is very straightforward about what this district needs if it wants to appeal to potential new residents. Simply put, our buildings are in terrible shape. The board voted 3-2 in favor of his recommendation to have a much-needed bond election, and I agree with the board decision. We can’t have a thriving community if our schools look shabby and need major repairs.