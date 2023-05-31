Why are we being bombarded with angry signs littering our streets? Does the group that is responsible actually believe that their self-serving propaganda is good for Fountain Hills?
I have been attending the School Board meetings in order to learn more about the financial situation. We have a new superintendent who lives in this community and has children attending our schools. Dr. Jagodzinski is a very sensible guy, and he is very straightforward about what this district needs if it wants to appeal to potential new residents. Simply put, our buildings are in terrible shape. The board voted 3-2 in favor of his recommendation to have a much-needed bond election, and I agree with the board decision. We can’t have a thriving community if our schools look shabby and need major repairs.
Our Town Council and our School Board have been handicapped by a lack of revenue, but that doesn’t stop them from trying to do their jobs. The Town staff works tirelessly and creatively to get things done. The School District has done a valiant job of soliciting donations and recruiting volunteers to improve the outdated facilities.
The Town partners with the Chamber of Commerce in a search for additional resources to help our businesses thrive. The art community and the Fountain Hills Theater put on events that attract visitors here from all over the Valley. Our realtors work hard to promote this community as a great place to live, touting our exceptional property values.
Most residents are glad that our community has such a positive image. They love the lifestyle here with amenities that appeal to all age groups, including the great property values that come with having a great school system.
Please don’t accept the trashing of Fountain Hills. Speak up for our schools.