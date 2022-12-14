Recently the Fountain Hills Realtor group, FHRMS, was given the honor of an invitation to hold one of our meetings at the beautiful Fountain Hills Unified School District Learning Center.
We have been blessed in Fountain Hills to have a superintendent of schools of a very high caliber. Dr. Jagodzinski, known as Dr. J., informed us about the many innovations the school system is implementing. He also demonstrated the great successes coming from them. Then he personally took our group on a tour of the high school, grade school and middle school campuses.