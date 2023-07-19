We have an opportunity right now to create a very special school district, a gem that will attract families to Fountain Hills. Unfortunately, this town has a small (but loud) group of folks who are being very negative about our school district.

I have encountered these folks at school board meetings and on social media, usually complaining angrily about imagined issues, and always harshly critical of the people who are getting good work done. Recently one woman commented to me that Fountain Hills shouldn’t even have schools.