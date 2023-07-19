We have an opportunity right now to create a very special school district, a gem that will attract families to Fountain Hills. Unfortunately, this town has a small (but loud) group of folks who are being very negative about our school district.
I have encountered these folks at school board meetings and on social media, usually complaining angrily about imagined issues, and always harshly critical of the people who are getting good work done. Recently one woman commented to me that Fountain Hills shouldn’t even have schools.
Thankfully, most residents know better. We want a top-notch school district, and now we have a superintendent who is making it happen. Dr. Jagodzinski is experienced and sensible, and he has already proven that he can produce outstanding results. Our schools are highly rated, enrollment is way up and the staff is enthusiastic. His capable leadership is inspiring the community to step up with donations of time and money.
Returning students will see a lot of cool changes in their classrooms, schedules and learning activities, highlighted in an article in The Times last week. This is all very good news for our town. In spite of the noise from chronic complainers, let’s keep a positive attitude and be supportive. If we do that, our town will thrive. These are promising times for Fountain Hills!