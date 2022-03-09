You will most likely see a full-page article in today’s newspaper where you will experience the 19 winners in this year’s Fountain Hills Coalition-sponsored 10th Annual High School Essay Contest, open to all 500 students at our high school and any student living in Fountain Hills who is homeschooled.
Please read the winning essay in its entirety. These essays demonstrate the love and attention given to fellow students, teachers, parents and other community leaders by our amazing, talent-driven, and gifted high school students. They truly wrote essays this year from the depths of their hearts and souls.
The transformation in our Fountain Hills Unified School District (FHUSD) of 200 staff, 1,300 students and about 2,000 parents began a little over seven weeks ago under the leadership of Interim Superintendent Patrick Sweeney. Dr. Sweeney comes in with a wealth of superintendent experience, having recently served as an outstanding superintendent in our district for three years, until he retired almost four years ago.
Over a decade ago, Dr. Sweeney performed his ‘magic’ at our Fountain Hills High School for three years. Dr. Sweeney, in my opinion, is among the top three principals and/or superintendents in our district’s almost 35-year existence; that includes over 50 individuals.
And now, he has graciously come out of retirement to give it his all for our students, parents, teachers, principals and School Board members, one last time. Dr. Sweeney is “righting the ship” that has capsized.
Thank you, from the bottom of our collective ailing hearts, Dr. Sweeney. We in the district – from parents to students, teachers and support staff – couldn’t be more elated to have Dr. Sweeney on board.
Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!