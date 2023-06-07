A huge thank you to The Times for keeping alive the tradition by publishing a FHUSD graduation section with its May 24 edition. This is truly that special time of the year when graduates deserve congratulatory messages.
Yet, the only message from elected leaders came from just one, Mayor Ginny Dickey. Where were the messages from others who “proclaim” support for educational achievements?
Our mayor walks the talk. She can be seen at every high school graduation ceremony. She’s the one who pushed for a more robust Mayor’s Youth Council and implemented the council’s Stellar Student recognition program. She gets it.
She has regular dialogues with the superintendent. She understands that our schools are the pulse of our community, all 1,200 students. Both Dickey and her husband are former FHUSD School Board members, right here in Fountain Hills. And Dickey is mom to three graduates from FHHS – they all did K-12 here in town. She is passionate about our schools, wanting every opportunity afforded for the success of our next generation. There may come a day when these students become the newest leaders in our community.
It’s disheartening that those who are already placing signs around town denouncing the upcoming school bond do not spend their money supporting our schools in positive ways. Thank goodness Mayor Dickey recognizes the importance of our schools and the impact they have on our town.