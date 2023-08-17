On March 24, 1970, an order was signed to create the Fountain Hills School District. County Superintendent of Public Schools, Richard L. Harris, appointed a three-person board to serve as school trustees. The board quickly voted to establish a mailing address for the district, chose every second Saturday of the month to meet at 10 a.m. in the P-Bar Ranch Building, and adopted a budget by July 10, 1970. At that time, children in Fountain Hills attended school in Mesa, as the district did not yet have a school and paid Mesa School District $27,764 in tuition for the 35 students.
Fifty-three years later, our district continues to innovate, build for the future and provide signature academic programs for our students while providing them with competitive athletics and award-winning performing arts. From a district without a school at its inception, I like to think that our founders would be proud to see our four schools and their dreams become reality. Their willingness to take risks and provide the children of our community with their own school system is quite impressive.