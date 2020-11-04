When we are reading this on Nov. 4, we most likely will not know who won the election. Tensions will be high on both sides. I pray there is no violence.
I sincerely hope that Joe Biden is our next president. I am exhausted by the Trump presidency. If Biden wins, I hope America can reclaim its place of moral authority in the world. I hope for a president that goes about fixing America’s problems without tweeting, lying and self-aggrandizing. I hope for a president that strives for the “unity” in “United” States.
If Trump wins, I have the same hope that I had the morning after the election four years ago. I pray he is a better president than he is a person. I hope he surrounds himself with qualified people. I hope he listens to their advice. I hope he stops the bullying and lying. I hope he stops framing every issue as those “for” and those “against” him personally.
In other words, I hope the next president acts and talks like the President of the “United” States.