Throughout the tenure of Ginny Dickey as Mayor of Fountain Hills, she has never said that “her goal was to create jobs and convert many vacant downtown lots into new business sites.” The writer of last week’s Times letter must be confusing her with developers and realtors.
Mayor Dickey clearly represents the Town residents first and foremost. She has demonstrated this in her campaigns, State of the Town addresses, public appearances and from the dais.
Residential growth supports local business. Look at the infill in the downtown area: Havenly’s 147 homes, 20-plus new apartments along El Lago, and filling commercial space in Park Place. There is a new medical center, Honor Health is opening a local facility and business licenses have increased despite the pandemic. Meanwhile, the “Plat 208” group disliked the barbeque business and changing the vacant bowling alley. Ginny and Town Council wisely denied application for a storage facility in downtown.
Target Shopping Center has lost some businesses. Think the mayor ran them out of town, do you? Think again. It is ludicrous to assign elected leaders responsibilities that are clearly not theirs.
The Town is streamlining the process for growth management. For example, if a party house opens next to the person who wrote last week’s Times letter, I’m sure she’d be first to call for help (can you say noise ordinance compliance?).
Also, name a person on the dais who voted no for the Daybreak development. Answer: Mayor Dickey, along with a whopping majority of residents.
Mayor Dickey serves us well. She watches out for residents while growing our community. Last week’s letter in The Times is full of false innuendo and typical political tripe. It rings hollow, except in the cheap seats.