I have lived in Arizona since 1979. I love our ancient history, our spectacular growth and our future outlook. I have served as the Honorary Consul of the Netherlands in Arizona for almost 30 years, until 2020. I have lived in Fountain Hills for about 20 years. What a beautiful town we live in! I am also very proud to be an American citizen.
I have had the opportunity to meet with Mayor Ginny Dickey on a number of occasions regarding new development projects. She has always been very friendly, cooperative and supportive to discuss future opportunities for our town (including Dark Sky). Let there be no doubt, I wholeheartedly support her as our mayor and I will vote for her in August.
I have also dealt with her opponent. I have interacted with him a few times at public events. We did not agree on much. When he served as sheriff, I was shocked by his extreme behavior. A 90-year-old convicted man who served the taxpayers in Arizona a bill of $100 million for all the lawsuits he lost. Is that who we want as leader of our beautiful community? Of course not! Arpaio is an embarrassment to our town and to our country. Vote for Ginny Dickey!