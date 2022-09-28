The Fountain Hills Unified School District is seeking voter approval in November to issue two measures to address the needs of security, safety and upgrades to our schools. I encourage you to vote yes on both!
More than 87% of the money (see the FHUSD website for the breakout) will be used to improve the learning environment and safety of our students. This would include much-needed updates to our buildings both for repair and enhancement. Our buildings are getting older and continue to require more and more attention to the most common items like roofing and HVAC. And in today’s world, it’s important that our school safety and security systems be top notch to protect our kids.