The good news about a local nonpartisan election is that voters have an opportunity to seek the facts to make a more informed decision rather than being swayed to align along party lines.
Personally, I look for candidates who are qualified, experienced, knowledgeable and who can make informed decisions with a fiscal responsibility that are in the best interest of the town. Someone with a long, active history in Fountain Hills is critically important to me.
During my 23 years as a year-round resident in Fountain Hills I have spent many hours witnessing Council meetings. I’ve observed that a good mayor is someone who is not judgmental and who guides the community with confidence and professionalism, even when conditions are less than favorable. I have not always agreed with mayoral votes, but I recognize that the mayor is just one of seven Council members and is not solely responsible for all the decisions made by the Council. The recent sign ordinance vote was unanimous, the group home ordinance passed 6-1, as did the roundabout at La Montana. The Saguaro crosswalk vote was unanimous, as was the flashing stop sign vote. Check the voting records.
In this campaign season, ugly, misleading mailings have gone out declaring that Mayor Dickey has failed us. Nobody on the Council has failed us! I will be voting for Ginny Dickey knowing I’ve made an independent, informed, but not fear-based nor partisan choice.