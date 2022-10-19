Trump-endorsed Republican candidates are flooding the media with false, fear-mongering accusations against Democrats. Their ads state as fact that “Democrats want open borders,” “criminal immigrants are invading our country, endangering your families, committing crimes, and stealing your jobs,” and “Biden’s ‘reckless spending’ is solely responsible for our inflation.” Let’s look at the facts.

1. The Texas Department of Public Safety found that undocumented immigrants have considerably lower crime rates than native-born citizens and legal immigrants and there is no evidence that undocumented criminality has become more prevalent in recent years.