FireRock is a very lovely, quiet gated community in the beautiful town of Fountain Hills. We all built or purchased our homes or lots with the clear understanding that joining the FireRock Golf and Country Club was a choice; our choice.
Currently, 52% of the residents have exercised their right not to join the country club for various reasons. A 10% minority has forced the HOA to hold a vote in an effort to change the governing CC&Rs to force everyone, like it or not, to join the FireRock Golf and Country Club.
Single-family homeowners or FireRock property owners, your cost is $475 a month, which is $5,700 a year or $74,100 over the 13-year term of this amendment, minimum. Condo owners at The Overlook, Balera or the Golf Villas, your cost is $50 a month, which is $600 a year or $7,800 over the 13-year term of this amendment, minimum.
For these mandatory monthly dues, what you really get is extremely vague and lacks the specific details which any real business would provide, including financial records. Ask yourself why the lack of transparency? If the club is profitable, why are we all being forced to join?
The country club will cast 10 votes, all condo owners will have a half vote and all single-family homes and lot owners will have one vote. Your vote does matter!
An informational meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m. at the FireRock Golf and Country Club. All FireRock Residents should rally together and attend this meeting.
For more information, please see firerockfreedomofchoice.com Please, don’t let the few take away your rights. Please vote no on the Fourth Amendment.