Fountain Hills needs a strong sober living home ordinance. Hopefully the present ordinance will be changed by the newly elected council on Aug. 2.
The house manager responsibilities should be in the ordinance. The manager should be trained in CPR and can administer drugs that are needed if someone has overdosed.
The distance for placement of homes should be 2,640 feet from each other, just like in North Carolina. This law has gone through the fourth circuit.
Sober living home insurance should be used by the owner of the home.
A strong ordinance is important to Fountain Hills residents. This council has not provided that.