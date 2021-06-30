Thank you, Gerry, for standing up for the small businesses in Fountain Hills.
My mother worked very hard on the sign ordinance issue many years ago to create a fair and workable ordinance that worked for both the community and the businesses. To see that hard work and research being destroyed so belligerently by some of our current elected officials is troubling. I am hopeful that we can come together and find a common ground to work the situation out.
The businesses in this town provide an income for this town and a plethora of services for all people who inhabit our little piece of paradise. It would be a shame to see them all close up and go away because they have a government that is making it hard for them to stay open, especially in these crazy times.