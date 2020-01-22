I am opposed to the change in the Master Plan, so the Daybreak project can be built. The cut and fill waiver and variances should not be allowed for this or any building site in our town. The renderings shown in The Times and the petition for the referendum remind me of the fourth training regimen I was stationed in for my basic training in 1959 at Fort Dix, New Jersey; tan, stacked buildings with dark roofs.
Our town is known for its unique rolling hills, surrounding mountains desert landscaping and views. Our committees of architecture and Planning and Zoning have always upheld the aesthetics of our buildings, homes and sites. Of course, sometimes one slips through the Town Council.
Our P&Z Commission is appointed by the Town Council. Candidates should have experience or knowledge in some of the 18 categories that are listed in the overview section for the appointments. Here are a few: Land development, traffic engineering, land use planning, environmental engineering and communications and public relations, the most important one. The P&Z Commission voted against the Daybreak project. Why did the Council refused their recommendations?
Over the years many people have worked on the Master Plan for our Town. This is like our constitution. They worked to protect the integrity and unique characteristics and beauty of our town.
Can anyone remember the approval of a cut and fill lot that destroyed two beautiful hillsides and dumped 57 feet of dirt into a natural arroyo filled with protected saguaros and natural desert plants? Even homes have to stay within a small building envelope.
Why did the Council ignore all this? What is next, a chain link fence? Vote against this project, send a message to the Town Council, no cut and fill, no destroying hillsides and tops!