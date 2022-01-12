I’d like to explain my opposition to the voting rights bill, because we would no longer be able to differentiate our type of government from those that exist in dictatorships around the world.
This bill would federalize our electoral process, allowing the government to take control of our elections and make all rules, or lack of, to benefit the party in power, a.k.a. the Democratic party. Whether expressed or implied, I think this would allow millions of illegals to vote, mostly Democrat, per Biden’s plan, cancelling millions of valid votes cast by citizens of this country because voter ID will no longer be required.
Universal mail-in ballots would be sent to everyone dead or alive. Election Day will be replaced by Election Week or longer, and ballot harvesting could be rewarded to those who assist in the decision-making process and delivering their ballot to the proper authorities. This will be the end of free and fair elections that we all enjoyed on both sides of the aisle as citizens in this great country.
Please don’t compromise this great privilege for political gain. Please contact your elected leaders and express your opposition to this bill. God bless America, and we could use some divine intervention here.