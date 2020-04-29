I live near Saguaro and Shea and I am opposed to Daybreak, as well as many of my neighbors. Many people keep saying it’s just some neighbors who do not want this, but that is just not true. The traffic will be horrendous at that corner and it is not the right location for a 400-unit rental complex.
The developers claim that young families will rent there, but children living in Daybreak will have no parks nearby, no schools nearby and it is located on the busiest corner of Fountain Hills, 30 feet off of Palisades. This will be a dangerous corner for children.
High-density apartments with few amenities for children will not attract families. This is not a family-friendly project.
If the developers put an apartment complex on this corner, you could be in Tempe, Mesa, Phoenix or Scottsdale. It will change the character of the entire entrance to our town.
One of the main reasons people move to Fountain Hills is because it is unique and has a small town feeling. We need to stop Daybreak from building a project that doesn’t belong there. This is the wrong project in the wrong location. Vote no on Prop 427 and 428.