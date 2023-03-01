Have you noticed the demise of Joe Biden. It looks like elder abuse when he is questioned by reporters. His constant verbal “goof-ups,” stumbling and attempts to shake hands with Casper are myriad. It has become hard to tell if his lies – such as about raging inflation when he took office, transitory current inflation, closed borders, cutting the deficit, no one left behind in Afghanistan, etc. – are really just his bad memory.
And Biden family influence peddling has been an elephant in the room for years. Who can forget his straight-faced lie about his son’s laptop in the 2020 debate? Maybe we can pretend this is not real up to a point. But now, particularly in light of the explosive Jacqueline Breger legislative testimony concerning Arizona’s disturbing racketeering connections to the Sinaloa Cartel, we all need to consider the total disillusionment of Americans of all ages.